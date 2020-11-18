Alice Thurmond

She was a 1960 graduate of Sweeny High School and married her beloved Robert Thurmond. They moved to Wied in 1967 to enjoy the country life and work their dairy farm. She made many friends when she worked at Friday’s in Shiner, her last job before retirement.
Survivors are her husband of 53 years, Robert Thurmond of Shiner; daughter, Tammy Sue Carpenter and husband Robin of Sweeny; son, John Thurmond and wife Amy of Shiner; sister, Mary Ann Graue of Sweeny and brother, James Tubby Meador and wife Gloria of Sweeny; best friends, Allen and Beverly McNeil; numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Martha Kay, Betty Jo Hebert, and Josie Wright; four brothers, Johnny Meador, Gene Meador, Bobby Meador and Alvin Meador.
Private Memorial Service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Hospital in her memory.
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
