Alice Zajicek Staff
GANADO — Alice Zajicek Staff, 89, of Ganado passed away on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Alice was born on Tuesday, August 2, 1932, in Sutherland Community in Jackson County to Willie and Agnes Jendry Zajicek, she attended New Sutherland school and graduated from Ganado High School in 1949, she attended Wharton County Junior College. She was employed in the medical field throughout her career, she worked in hospitals, clinics and nursing homes for many years. Alice married the love of her life, Clement Staff on May 30, 1953, and together they raised their loving family. Alice is survived by her daughter, Mary Kay George and husband David of Ganado, son Mark William Staff and wife Dorcas of Montgomery, her grandchildren, Meagan Nicole Wright and her husband Justin of Inez, Jacob George of Ganado, Caleb Staff and Nathan Staff of Austin, also her great-granddaughter, Londyn Nicole Wright, and her siblings, Carl Zajicek and his wife Shirlee of Ganado, Rita Pargmann and her husband Robert of Yoakum, as well as many blessings of extended family and friends. Alice has been preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Agnes Zajicek, her husband Clement Staff and her sister, Joan Beard. Services will begin on Saturday, March 5, 2022, with visitation from 9:00 am to 10:00 am, Rosary being recited at 9:30 am, and Funeral Mass beginning at 10:00 am at Assumption Catholic Church with Father Clem Quaindo officiating. Interment will follow at Assumption Catholic Cemetery in Ganado. Services have been entrusted to Russell Todish of Ganado Funeral Home, 800 S. Third St., Ganado, Texas, 77962, 361-771-220.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- My analysis of the SOTU and primary (10)
- It's still about the messaging (7)
- From Parks to Main Street: New economic director has history with Victoria (4)
- F. WILLIAM "BILL" REICHERT (3)
- Sexton defeats Ives in Victoria County commissioner race (3)
- Crossroads COVID-19 cases by county — Feb. 25 (1)
- Juanita G Madrigal (1)
- Herbert O. Mueller (1)
- Are you pleased with the recent growth in Victoria’s downtown? (1)
- Elizabeth Diane Drane (1)
- American Rescue funds could 'disappear' if we're not careful (1)
- Victoria County Jail receives demerits during January inspection (1)
- Letter: Oh, what a tangled web we weave (1)
- Roger Mejia (1)
- Victoria's Special Livestock Show presents life test for competitor (1)
- Easley outpaces Schustereit in Victoria County clerk race (1)
- How badly will Dan Patrick’s ‘help’ hurt GOP mail-in voters? (1)
- Controlled burn in Victoria County (1)
Online Poll
Did you vote in the primary election?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.