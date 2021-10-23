Alicia Ortiz Gonzalez
PORT LAVACA — Alicia Ortiz Gonzalez, 88, of Port Lavaca, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Tuesday, October 19th, 2021. Family and friends will gather for visitation, Sunday, October 24th from 6:00PM to 8:00PM, Grace Funeral Chapel, 1604 West Austin Street in Port Lavaca, a prayer service will begin at 7:00PM. A service celebrating Alicia’s life and her strong faith in God will begin at 10:00AM, Monday, October 25th at Grace Funeral Chapel, with Ruben Amador of Fry Road Church of Christ officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery. Honoring Alicia, pallbearers will be Caleb Gonzalez, Bryant Bordovsky, Linkyn Doolin, Angel Garza, Jr., Brantley Bordovsky, and Derek Ortiz. Honorary pallbearers are Joseph Cavazos, Angel L. Garza,III, Rolando Reyes, Jr., and Chris Doolin. The flower committee will be Alicia’s granddaughters, great-granddaughters and great-great granddaughter.
Alicia a native Texan was born, October 1, 1933 in Falfurrias, Texas to the late, Alejo Ortiz, Sr. and Juanita Alaniz Ortiz. Alicia married Francisco B. Gonzalez on September 2, 1952. Alicia lived her life devoted to her family and helping her husband spread God’s love to others. Being a preacher’s wife she shared her faith with those she visited that were sick and elderly. Alicia was a member of Glascow Church of Christ. Along with her parents, Alicia was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Francisco B. Gonzalez in 2012; sisters, Tomasa Ortiz, Maria Ortiz Garza, and Janie Ortiz; and brother, Alejo Ortiz, Jr.
Alicia leaves to cherish her memory and continue her legacy of giving, her son, John Gonzalez and his wife, Linda of Sweeney; daughters, Frances Garza and her husband, Luis of Port Lavaca and Lisa Gonzales and her husband, Tony of Port Lavaca; sister, Mary Ortiz Leal of Port Lavaca; six grandchildren, Noemi Bordovsky and her husband, Steven, Caleb Gonzalez and his wife, PJ, Angelica Kurtz and her husband, Matt, Ana Cavazos and her husband, John, Angel L. Garza, Jr. and Adreana Gonzales; great-grandchildren, Brantley Bordovsky and his wife, Kori, Bryant Bordovsky, Briana Bordovsky, Lilly Kurtz, Linkyn Doolin, Sara Doolin, John Gilbert Cavazos, Jr. and his wife, Leezette, Victoria Cavazos, Nicoley Cavazos, Kendall Cavazos, Katrina Cavazos, Dallas Cavazos, Joseph Cavazos, Luz Cavazos, Alexandra Gonzalez, and Angel L. Garza, III; great-great granddaughter, Kirby Jean Bordovsky; numerous nieces and nephews and numerous other loving family members.
Alicia’s family want to offer a special thank you to Belinda Villarreal and Irma Garza for their loving care of their mother.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Chapel in Port Lavaca.
