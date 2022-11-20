Alicia R Torres
PORT LAVACA — Alicia Rodriguez Torres was born on June 21st in Falfurrias, Texas. In her 92 years of life, she raised 8 children as a widow and fostered 14 more in a single-parent household. Allowing her strength, compassion, and most of all selflessness to shine. She was always able to help neighbors, friends, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She was the historian of the family, telling us stories from her past so we can tell those stories to our future generations to come. She infused love into everything she did. In her cooking, singing sweet nothings to our babies with the most beautiful voice, singing and dancing with mariachis, cheering us on at any sporting event, taking care of us, making our blankets to remind us of her, and teaching our children Pretty Eyes. She created this Legacy for all of us to continue. For her to live through each one of us. Although we have a huge hole in our hearts, each time we cheer for family and friends, sing sweet nothings to our babies, cook for our loved ones, sing along with mariachis, or tell stories about our past; you can be sure to feel and hear pieces of her, knowing each one of us is continuing her legacy through each of us.
She was the matriarch of the Torres family. Her legacy is generations. She was a faithful servant and lived a beautiful life. She was a joyful hug, fresh homemade tortillas, our safe place, and danced like no one was watching. Her eyes lit up when she recalled beautiful memories and she seemed to see the beauty in all things and situations. Her life was not always easy, it was at times very difficult, but she didn’t allow her love to diminish-she just kept dancing.
Let us honor her by choosing gratitude each day. When we awake in the morning, may we meet the day with the same vigor and passion for life she did. . . and most of all, when life becomes heavy as it often does, just keep dancing.
She is preceded in death by her husband Jesus G. Torres, her parents; Jesusa Carrion Rodriguez and Jesus Rodriguez; her sister Adelina Garza, her brother Alejandro Rodriguez, her three sons Albert, Roy, and Jesse “JT” who are welcoming her into Heaven.
She is survived by her sister Alma Gaitan; Five sons and one daughter; Noe and his daughters; Vanessa and Melissa, Jesse aka JT’s children; Jason, Natalee, and Lindsey; Rene and his sons Derek and Larry Alan and his sons and daughters Alan Jr., Preston, and Alana, Roy’s children; Crystal, Brent, and Nicole, Dennis and his daughters Teri and Alyssa, Sonny and his son and daughter; Gavin and Callie;. her one daughter Judy. Alicia had 5 generations living consisting of 17grand children 28 great-grandkids, 9greatgreatgrandkids
Pallbearers will be Derek Torres, Larry Torres, Alan Jr. Torres, Preston Torres, Brent Torres, Gavin Torres, Ryan Valdez, and Jordan Sauceda. Honorarium Pallbearer Paul Guerra.
Services will be held on Monday, November 21st at 9 am at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home. This will include the viewing, service, and burial at 827 W. Austin St, PORT LAVACA TX 77901.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.