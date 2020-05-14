ALINE ANTONIE ZAK WOJTEK HALLETTSVILLE - Aline Antonie Zak Wojtek, age 94, of Hallettsville, passed away on May 11, 2020. She was born in Hallettsville on August 10, 1925, to the late Joseph Zak and Sophie Vasek Zak. She married the love of her life, Frank J. Wojtek, on June 29, 1949 in Hallettsville, TX, and they were blessed with three children. She was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church of Hallettsville. Aline is survived by: daughter Gloria Kostelnik & husband Ronald of Hallettsville; son Frank A. Wojtek & wife Marla of Richmond; adopted brother Allen M. Zak Sr. & wife Charlene of Victoria; five grandchildren, Angela Pustka, Melinda Poeling, Kevin Wojtek, Lisa Wojtek, and Tara Wojtek; and eight great grandchildren, Macey, Ashlyn and Tanner Pustka, Finley and Cullen Poeling, and Kylie, Lacey and Austin Wojtek. Aline was preceded in death by; her husband Frank J. Wojtek, her parents, and her son Donald R. Wojtek. Funeral Service: a private service will be held for family. Come & Go Public Viewing and Visitation: St. Peter Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall from 9-10 am on May 15, 2020, 101 N. Market Street at the corner of East Third St., Hallettsville, TX. Officiant: Pastor Jared Stillions. Burial: Vsetin Cemetery. Pallbearers: Scott Pustka, Galen Fojt, Allen Zak Jr., David Zak, John Zak, Hilmer Appelt, and Kevin Wojtek. Memorials: St. Peter Lutheran Church, Vsetin Cemetery, or donor's choice.

