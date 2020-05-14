ALINE ANTONIE ZAK WOJTEK HALLETTSVILLE - Aline Antonie Zak Wojtek, age 94, of Hallettsville, passed away on May 11, 2020. She was born in Hallettsville on August 10, 1925, to the late Joseph Zak and Sophie Vasek Zak. She married the love of her life, Frank J. Wojtek, on June 29, 1949 in Hallettsville, TX, and they were blessed with three children. She was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church of Hallettsville. Aline is survived by: daughter Gloria Kostelnik & husband Ronald of Hallettsville; son Frank A. Wojtek & wife Marla of Richmond; adopted brother Allen M. Zak Sr. & wife Charlene of Victoria; five grandchildren, Angela Pustka, Melinda Poeling, Kevin Wojtek, Lisa Wojtek, and Tara Wojtek; and eight great grandchildren, Macey, Ashlyn and Tanner Pustka, Finley and Cullen Poeling, and Kylie, Lacey and Austin Wojtek. Aline was preceded in death by; her husband Frank J. Wojtek, her parents, and her son Donald R. Wojtek. Funeral Service: a private service will be held for family. Come & Go Public Viewing and Visitation: St. Peter Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall from 9-10 am on May 15, 2020, 101 N. Market Street at the corner of East Third St., Hallettsville, TX. Officiant: Pastor Jared Stillions. Burial: Vsetin Cemetery. Pallbearers: Scott Pustka, Galen Fojt, Allen Zak Jr., David Zak, John Zak, Hilmer Appelt, and Kevin Wojtek. Memorials: St. Peter Lutheran Church, Vsetin Cemetery, or donor's choice.
spotlight
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.