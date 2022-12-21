Alisia Valle Chavez
AUSTIN — A year ago on December 21, Alisia Valle Chavez, originally from Victoria, passed away after a courageous and unrelenting battle with lung cancer.
Alisia’s life centered around her family. As one of 14 children, Alice often served as the connector, healer, and ultimate lifeblood among her siblings, children, nieces, and nephews, who added indescribable richness to her life.
Although she held a tough, often stubborn and feisty demeanor, Alice, a mother of two (Michael and Richard) always put her sons first, ensuring that their needs were taken care of. They were her life.
Alisia worked in the healthcare industry for more than 30 years, focusing on the elderly and end-of-life care. She provided support and care for those who may have otherwise not experienced it, finding unique bonds with her “old folks.”
Alice’s faith was a core tenant in her life, finding comfort in meaning in her beliefs. One of her favorite memories was her visit to the Vatican with her sisters in 2013.
Alice’s favorite pastime was escaping into classic movies, oftentimes remembering small plot points and minor characters in even the most obscure of movies. She passed the love of classic movies and detail to her sons.
Alice’s life can be summed up in a quote from Our Lady of Guadulupe, patron saint of Mexico and a symbol for Mexican Americans as well as a symbol of justice for the poor, marginalized, and oppressed. “I am the mother of all who seek me, and place their trust in me.”
Alisia final resting place is with her mother, Maria Saldana, in Victoria. The family asks that in honor of Alisia, everyone follow important screening guidelines which can help detect certain cancers early. Learn more at www.cancer.org.
