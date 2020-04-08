ALLAN BOYD DEARMAN VICTORIA - Allan Dearman, 79, went to be with the Lord April 3, 2020. He was born in Victoria, Texas July 12, 1940 to the late Jimmy J. and Laura P. Dearman. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother Johnny Dearman. He is survived by his brothers Alvin (Betty) Dearman, Alton Dearman and Jimmie (Joy) Dearman; numerous nieces and nephews and a host of loving friends. Allan was a loving brother, uncle and friend. He will be missed by his family and friends. I will miss my friend. There are no services planned at this time. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.