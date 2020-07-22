ALLAN LOUIS FRIEDRICH EDNA - Allan Louis Friedrich, age 81, went home to the Lord on July 17, 2020. He was born in Houston, Texas to Herbert "Fritz" Louis and Frankie Mae Guseman Friedrich. Allan was a graduate of the 1960 Class of Texas A&M University and was a member of the Corps of Cadets. After graduation, he went to work for the International Harvester Company and married the former Margaret Diana Cooper in September 1963 while simultaneously serving with the 75th Maneuver Area Command U.S. Army Reserves from 1962-1968. He then moved his family to Edna, Texas in July of 1970 to join into partnership, in purchasing the Old Wells Company, renaming it Jackson County Equipment Company. In 1985, he became co-proprietor of Friedrich Foodfair with his wife, Margaret until 2009. In April of 1997, Allan went to work for Jackson County as the Emergency Management Director until he retired in 2018. During this time, he initiated getting grants from Homeland Security to pay for the storm shutters for the Jackson County Courthouse, the Safe Room which resulted in the Dome at the Edna High School and the initial radios and networking equipment for the courthouse. He was an excellent grant writer who worked closely with the Jackson County Auditor on these grants. Allan was a charter member of the Edna Volunteer EMS which began in 1976 to 1983. As a charter member of the Jackson County Rescue Squad in 1974, he was on the team that applied for a grant to purchase a tool called the "Jaws of Life". He donated a truck and trailer from Jackson County Equipment Co. to carry and transport the equipment to accident sites. He was also involved in the Boy Scouts Troop 138, The American Red Cross, the Mustang Squares Square Dance Club and was an usher at St. Agnes Catholic Church. Allan is preceded in death by his parents and brother; Donald Friedrich. He is survived by his wife Margaret Diana Cooper Friedrich, son; Allan Wayne and wife; Josie Salas Friedrich of Killeen, Texas, daughters; Andrea and husband Kyle Gillentine of Katy, Texas, Allison and husband James Van Antwerp, III of El Campo, Texas and Amanda Friedrich of Edna, Texas, grandchildren; Capri and Heather Friedrich, Travis Salas-Cox, Kendal Gillentine and Nicholas, Mitchell, Tyler, Andrew, Matthew and Emily Van Antwerp. He will be greatly missed by numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Allan was a beloved son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, cousin, and friend who was known for his kindness and had a servant's heart. A private graveside service will be held at the Forest Park Lawndale in Houston, Texas. A memorial service, in Edna, will be scheduled in the near future. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Red Cross or personal protective equipment to local emergency rooms. Services have been entrusted to Russell Todish of Slavik Funeral Homes, 209 N. Allen St. Edna, TX 77957, 361-782-2152.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Guest column: Resolving the statue issue for Victorians (14)
- Confederate statue debate heads to Victoria City Council (13)
- Guest column: Trust the scientists and follow their cautious lead (5)
- Victoria Livestock Show officials say former treasurer stole more than $139K (5)
- Letter: Almost all COVID-19 numbers being reported are misleading (4)
- 'Victoria's an outbreak': County's top doctor discusses surge in COVID-19 cases (4)
- What should the city do with the Confederate soldier statue? (4)
- Letter:Don't let anarchy start in Victoria (4)
- Letter: Langhoff supports Trump for president (4)
- Facebook memories to now (7)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.