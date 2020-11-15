Allan H. Laurence
VICTORIA — Allan Hardee Laurence went to his Heavenly home on November 12, 2020. He was born in Corpus Christi, Texas on January 14, 1937 to Jesse Robertus and Leah Dillingham Laurence. Growing up in Corpus Christi, he excelled in football, baseball, and track. Allan was named All-Star running back his senior year at Miller High School and was honored to play in the Texas Association All Star Texas Championship. He obtained a full football scholarship to Texas Christian University where he was starting half-back for two Cotton Bowl championship games under Coach Abe Martin. He also played in the first ever Bluebonnet Bowl and was a left-handed pitcher on the TCU baseball team.
After graduation he devoted almost 40 years in public and private education. He served as assistant varsity coach at Mary Carroll High School in Corpus Christi and also as Head Football Coach and Athletic Director for Victoria High School. He led track teams to the state championships innumerable times. He taught history and coached at Saint Joseph High School. He always worked hard so that his students and athletes could perform using their best gifts and talents. Allan loved fishing and hunting in his spare time, but his greatest joys were his three sons, his eight grandchildren, and working with young men on the football field or track, helping them to be outstanding athletes. Allan is preceded in death by his parents and brother Jesse Laurence, Jr. Allan is survived by his wife Bonita. They were blessed with 55 years of marriage; three sons: Weldon (Emily) Laurence of Rockwall, TX; Travis (Anna) Laurence of Jonesboro, AR; and Curtis (Amanda) Laurence of Austin, TX. He is also survived by grandchildren: Shawn (Megan), Stephen, Bennett, Elizabeth, Ella, Kathryn, Luke and Nathan. In addition, he has two great-grandchildren, Madelyn and Lucas.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 on Monday, November 16, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to The Alzheimer’s Association, Hospice of South Texas - Dornburg Center, or Donor’s choice in Allan’s honor.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: The American people can have confidence that this election was fundamentally fair (22)
- Texas leads challenge to Affordable Care Act (8)
- Letter: Widespread voter fraud is almost impossible in a decentralized system (6)
- I am taking Vitamin D. I was told Blacks should be taking this to aid in fighting COVID. Is this true? (6)
- Biden's victory met with divided reaction among Victoria voters (5)
- What type of stores would you like to see in the new shopping center? (4)
- New agreement paves way for development of $31M shopping center (4)
- Letter: Building another mall doesn't make sense (3)
- Letter: Here is the Democratic plan for America (42)
- VISD continues to feed students (3)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.