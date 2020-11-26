Allan L. Lanik
HALLETTSVILLE — Allan Lanik passed away suddenly Monday Nov. 23, 2020, with his family by his side on his beloved Rocky Creek. Allan was born in Hallettsville on Nov. 6, 1954 to Ludwig & Lillie Lanik. He attended grade school in Ezzell and Hallettsville and finished his education in Sharpstown where the family moved.
Allan received his Electrical Engineering Degree from the University of Houston. He began his career with Brown and Root Bectel and finished his career with HL&P.
Allan’s greatest love was working with his family and his established Beefmaster herd. He was a mentor for many and well respected in the cattle industry. Allan was involved in several Beefmaster organizations.
His grandchildren were the highlight of his retired life, giving tractor rides or pulling the small ones in a wagon.
Allan was a devout Catholic. Sunday mass was a weekly occurrence even while on vacation. He was a man of honor, integrity and faith. He was the meaning of a true Gentleman.
Allan is survived by his wife of 35 years, Evelyn; 2 sons Andrew (Kori) and Matthew (Alicia), 3 grandchildren Lainey, Layton, and Ryker with 2 more on the way; 1 brother Kenneth Lanik (Denise), 3 sisters Marsha Steffek (James), Alice Brown (Vaughan), Charlene Sauls (Brian), and numerous nieces and nephews, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-laws.
Funeral Mass Service: 2 pm, Saturday Nov. 28, 2020 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Sweet Home, TX. Visitation: 12 pm Saturday Nov. 28, 2020 with Rosary at 1:30 pm at Queen of Peace. Officiate: Msgr. John Peters. Burial: Queen of Peace Catholic cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Sacred Heart Catholic School or Queen of Peace building fund.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.kubenafuneralhome.com
