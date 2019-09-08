ALLAN R. BERGER, SR. PORT O' CONNOR - Allan R. Berger, 91, of Port O'Connor, passed away on September 2, 2019. He was born on February 4, 1928 in Mission Valley, Texas to the late Fred William and Helena Rose Reuter Berger. Allan was a long-time resident of Port O'Connor and member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in POC. He was co-owner of the Port O'Connor Food Store from 1950 until 1982 - a life pursuit that left an indelible mark on his family and his community. He was also a founding member of POC Chamber of Commerce. From 1973 to 2000, he served on the Board of the Calhoun County Rural Water Supply District that brought water utilities to Port O'Connor. He also served as Director of the Victoria Electric Coop from 1982 until his retirement in 2012. On days off, it was time to fish. Fishing holes and techniques were passed on to sons and grandkids, but PaPa seemed always to have the best luck! Upon retirement, a cabin on the old home place and cattle ranching also provided enjoyment. Upon moving to Victoria, he became a member of Holy Family Catholic Church. He is survived by his wife, Dolores Seifert Berger; sons, Allan Berger, Jr. (Brigid) of Port O'Connor, Ron Berger (Catalina) of Richmond, David Berger (Stacy) of Burnet, Doug Berger (Brenda) of Port O'Connor, and James Berger (Lisa) of Tulsa; brothers, William Berger (Ruby Nell) of Gonzales and Fred Berger (Marie) of Mission Valley; sister, Marjorie Tater of Victoria; brothers-in-law, Ralph Lau (Lillian) and Chester Lyssy; sisters-in-law, Lillian Berger and JoAnn Lau; grandchildren, Natalie David (Richie), Brad Berger (Amanda), Nicole Berger Freeland, Tyson Berger (Lindsey), Ashley Berger, Brianne Harryman (Casey), Erin Munoz (Brooks), Kelsey Berger, Jarrod Berger, Brandon Berger, Lauren Berger, and Cameron Berger; great-grandchildren, Zane Berger, Asher David, Leslie Hall, Logan David, Ian Berger, Trevor Berger, Harper Harryman, Mason Berger, Lucinda Berger, Kinlee Munoz, Ryker Harryman, and Sawyer Munoz. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Edna Mae Lau Berger; brother, Baltus "BJ" Berger; sister, Doris Berger Loest Eichman Lyssy; brothers-in-law, William Loest, Daniel Eichman, John Lau, Clifton Lau, William "Boots" Striedel, and Charlie Tater; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Striedel and Dorothy Lau. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 5 - 7 pm at Colonial Funeral Home in Victoria. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 10 am at Our Lady of Lourdes, Rev. Albert Yankey officiating. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are his grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Port O'Connor, Our Lady of Lourdes or Holy Family Catholic Churches in Victoria, or Hospice of South Texas. Share fond memories with the family at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Victoria County's inaction raises red flags (4)
- Authorities seize 250 pounds of unknown illegal substance on US 59 (3)
- You can help newspaper analyze Harvey recovery spending (3)
- First day of school: Sleepy Head (2)
- Sudden branch drop syndrome is a mystery (1)
- And it's only Monday (3)
- Melvins employees to retire in September after 43 years (1)
- Family says police raid causes costly damage to home (2)
- Police detective aims to be first female Victoria County sheriff (1)
- Reader sends condolences to Horst family (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 8
-
Sep 8
-
Sep 8
-
Sep 8
-
Sep 9
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.