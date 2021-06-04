Allan Weldon
Sklar, Sr.
VICTORIA — Allan Weldon Sklar, Sr. went to be with the Lord May 29, 2021 at the age of 82. He was born January 5, 1939 in Victoria, Texas to the late Charles and Francis Fojt Sklar.
Visitation will be held Thursday, June 3, 2021 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm with a funeral service Friday, June 4, 2021 at 10:00 am at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Honoring him as pallbearers will be Joe Bravenec, Shane Sklar, Trey Sklar, Kenneth Custer, TJ House, Homie Rowe, Shawn Nagel, and Clayton Kenne. Honorary pallbearers will be Charles Edward Bravenec, Sr., Charlie Sklar and Paul Williams.
Allan was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and his shih tzu Laci. He liked gardening, loved to travel and take vacations.
He was a founding member of John Wesley Methodist Church where he attended for many years. In his later years he attended Baptist Temple Church.
Allan was quite the entrepreneur. He came from a farming family and was a farmer for many years. He played the trumpet in High School as well as Victoria College. Following high school he enjoyed the rodeo, where he met his first wife Enita. He was the owner of Lariat Western Wear, Wharton County/Victoria County Sanitation, Traders Ranch, owner and Vice President of Golden Crescent Construction, and still owner of Hwy 185 Boat and RV Storage.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife of 35 years, Enita Sklar; siblings, Ira Sklar, Evelyn Sklar Bravenec and Guthrie Sklar.
He is survived by his 2nd wife of 25 years, Shirley Schaefer-Sklar; children Suzy (Jim) Wiest, Sheri (Danny) Sklar-Evins, and Allan (Angela) Sklar, II; step son Doug (Kim) Schaefer; sister-in-law Marjorie Sklar and grandchildren Jacqui Wiest, Aubree Sklar, Ashlyn Sklar, Avery Sklar, Sterling Wiest, and Ainsley Sklar.
Memorial donations in Allan’s honor may be made to Harbor Hospice, 5606 N. Navarro, Suite 306, Victoria, Texas 77904.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
