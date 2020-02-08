ALLEN JOSEPH BROUSSARD JR. PORT LAVACA - Allen Joseph Broussard Jr., of Port Lavaca, Texas, died on February 2, 2020, only nine days after his wife of 42 years, Peggy. He was known as Buster, Dad and PawPaw. He always had a ready smile and never met a stranger. Allen was born in Pineville, LA on July 28, 1958 to Allen and Betty Broussard. He graduated from Calhoun high school, class of 76'. He was a hardworking surveyor most of his life. In his spare time he loved to be with his 3 grandsons. Allen is survived by his 2 sons, Derek Nathan Broussard (Kara) of Victoria, Troy Quenton Broussard (Haleigh) of Port Lavaca; grandsons Dylan Andrew Broussard, Case Matson Broussard of Victoria, Oliver Quinn Broussard of Port Lavaca. He is proceeded in death by his parents and wife Peggy Broussard. A memorial service will be held at the Red Barn in Port Lavaca, Texas on the evening of March 7, 2020 for Peggy and Allen Broussard.

