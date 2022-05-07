Allen Eugene Tharling
PORT LAVACA — Allen Eugene Tharling, 79, of Port Lavaca passed away May 3, 2022. He was born September 17, 1942 in Houston to Charles and Gladys Tharling. Allen served in the United States Army from 1961-1964. He was a retired Lieutenant with the City of Houston for 24 years, was the Chief of Police for Port Lavaca, and was the former mayor of the City of Port Lavaca serving two terms from 2002-2006. Allen was very active throughout the community. He was a past president of the Calhoun County United Way from 2003-2005, served on the Senior Citizens committee, was in the civic choir, rotary, and member of First United Methodist Church. In his down time, Allen enjoyed dancing, singing, spending time with his family, and traveling. He and Mary Lou were blessed to have visited all 50 states and 38 countries.
He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Lou Tharling; daughter, Deanna Tharling-Alaniz (Max); son, Dwayne Tharling (Molli); step-sons, Michael James Munoz (Brenda), and Christopher Gilbert Munoz (Maribel); and 3 grandchildren, Zachary Tharling, Kayleigh Tharling, and Michael Andrew Munoz.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister; one brother; one half sister; and one half brother.
A celebration of Allen’s life will be held on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Houston Police Dept., Port Lavaca Police Dept., and New Century Hospice.
Memorial donations may be made to New Century Hospice.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com
