Allen Joyce Baker
YORKTOWN — Allen Joyce Baker, 88, of Yorktown was taken home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, February 9, 2021. Joyce was born January 31, 1933 in Yorktown, Texas in the Allen Hospital delivered by Dr. G. W. Allen: her namesake (Allen Joyce) to the late R.A. “Looley” and Hertha Wolf Metz. She was baptized and confirmed in the St. Paul Lutheran Church by Rev. C.G. Hankammer.
Joyce grew up in Yorktown and was a 1950 graduate of Yorktown High School. She moved to San Antonio, Texas where her greatest joy and achievements were the births of her 4 sons: Ralph, Mark, Lloyd, and Todd; and teaching them to love and always stand by one another. Joyce returned to live in Yorktown in 1977. In 1981, she married Hollis O. Baker, the love of her life and then began learning and enjoying the cattle ranching business. She spent many happy years with her A&M Aggie, Hollis. They were avid A & M baseball and football fans who rarely missed an Aggie home game in 29 years.
Joyce, “Nanny” is blessed with many beautiful grandchildren and great-grandchildren who were “the apple of her eyes” giving her some of the happiest years of her life. She was dearly loved by her family and friends and will be missed by all. She will always be remembered for sharing her unconditional love and generosity to others. Her home and kitchen were always a welcoming place for anyone who dropped by to visit.
She is survived by her sons Ralph (Debra) Stock, Mark (Frances) Stock, Lloyd (Janet) Stock, Todd (Sharon) Stock. She had 10 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren whom she loved dearly
She is preceded in death by her husband and her parents.
Memorials contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to Yorktown Lutheran Church or The Cerebral Palsy Foundation.
Private family services were held 10:30 Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 at Massey Funeral Home. Pastor Tim Muehlbrad officiated.
