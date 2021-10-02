Allison Jean Pena
VICTORIA — Allison Jean Pena, 31, of Victoria Tx., passed away on September 26,2021 in Victoria. She was born in Victoria to Dean and Mary Vasquez on November 8, 1989. She is survived by her Husband, Charles Pena, her daughter, Mabrey Pena; son, Braedyn Garland; brothers, Kevin Dean and Adrian Michael Vasquez. Visitation was held from 3-7 pm on Friday October 1st, 2021 with a Rosary at 7pm held at Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 2nd, 2021 at Our Lady Of Sorrows Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Arrangements are by Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Classic "Do as I say, not as I do" (9)
- GOP won't dare read the book "Peril." (5)
- Guest column: Truth telling, one person at a time (4)
- Should the Battle for the Sword be revived? (2)
- City of Victoria considers creating a Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone downtown (2)
- Letter: You are in charge of your healthcare, not the government (6)
- Joseph Frank Bassano, Jr. (2)
- VISD cancels #BOB21 social media competition between East and West (2)
- Syndicated column: When America follows its better angels (1)
- Political cartoon for Sept. 28 (1)
- Motorcycle Cannonball riders to arrive in Victoria Friday (1)
- Letter: Determining whether to rebuild or patch up Stroman campus (1)
- Donald K Wehmeyer (1)
- Crossroads pharmacies struggle to fill vacant roles (1)
- E.W. "Mike" Kandis (1)
- Fatal shooting at Victoria apartments occurred during home invasion, police say (1)
- Joseph Frank Bassano, Jr. (1)
- COVID-19 antibody infusion center opens Wednesday (w/video) (1)
- Learning to Soar: Local glider pilots aim to make the sport more accessible to youth (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.