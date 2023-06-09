Almon Andrew
Johnston
VICTORIA — Almon Andrew Johnston “Bill” entered into eternal rest on Tuesday June 6, 2023 surrounded by his loving family. He was a proud Catholic and member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. He lived a life of faith and loved attending weekly mass with his wife Jennifer. Bill was an avid outdoorsman from his early years. He grew up in Louisiana fishing and hunting. Later in his life he loved summers spent fishing in Port O’Connor, Coleto Creek and traveling with his wife. He loved staying busy, mowing his yard, fishing, gardening, barbecuing, socializing and sitting on his back porch. He most enjoyed himself when he was active and outdoors surrounded by friends and family. He cherished the many strong friendships that he forged throughout the years. Whether he was at a golf tournament, fishing tournament or fund Raising Banquet- he was surrounded by his friends. Bill took pride in everything he set out to accomplish. He loved ironworking and the many years spent working as a Construction Superintendent for Lauger Companies. You could always count on a story about this job, or that job. Although he “retired” from Lauger, he was still consulting and working part time there. His favorite jobs included working with churches. Family is what brought Bill back to Texas after living many years working up North. Bill loved his family- his wife, children, and grandchildren. He always wanted to provide and plan so that everyone around him was taken care of. Bill is survived by his wife, Jennifer Hammack Johnston; daughters, Tiffina Jankowski, Jessica Brewer (Jason), Dian Gardner and Tracy Wallace (Bret); nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Bill was an only child but had many cousins and friends that he loved as siblings. Bill is preceded in death by his parents, Hurby Johnston and Emma Thornhill (Johnston) Roberts and his son, Randy J Johnston. Pallbearers will be John Wallace, Jodi Turek, Stephen Turek, Craig Lauger, Allen Vecera, Tony Martinez and Drew Thompson. Honorary pallbearers are Shay Johnston, Bryce Wallace, Bret Wallace, Jason Brewer and John Miller. Visitation will be held Friday, June 9, 2023, 2:00 pm at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with a rosary to begin at 2:30 pm. Funeral Mass will follow the rosary at 3:00 pm with Father Kristopher Fuchs officiating. A reception will follow the mass at St. Mary’s Parish Hall. St. Mary’s Catholic Church is located at 101 W. Church St. Victoria, TX 77901. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com
. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
