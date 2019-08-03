ALOYS KRUCIAK VICTORIA - Aloys Kruciak, 92, passed away July 31, 2019. He was born on August 16, 1927, to the late Leon and Elizabeth Keller Kruciak in Panna Maria, Texas. He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 62 years; Georgia Bily Kruciak, and his sisters; Rose Kotzur and Sally Gawlik. Survivors include his daughters; Diane Smith, Sherrie Witcher (Greg), Darlene Kruciak, son; Mark Kruciak (Patti), and brother; Z.A. Kruciak. He is also survived by his 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Aloys proudly served during World War II in Occupied Japan as Military Police. He was a retired building contractor and volunteered in various capacities in Runge and St. Anthony's Catholic Church. Visitation will be held on Saturday August 3, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Victoria from 9-9:30 a.m. followed by a rosary and Funeral Mass to begin at 10 a.m. A private family burial will be held at St. Anthony's Catholic Cemetery in Runge. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Hospice of South Texas, or donor's choice. Rhodes Funeral Home, Karnes City, 361-580-6356.
