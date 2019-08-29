Polk, Alpha
ALPHA JEAN POLK REFUGIO/AUSTWELL - Alpha Jean Polk was called to be with the Lord on August 20,2019. She was born in Austwell, Texas on March 25, 1938 to Clarence and Fannie Duke. Jean accepted the Lord at an early age and has been a lifelong member of First Church of God. Alpha Jean was known for being active in the church, playing the piano and her culinary baking skills. Jean is survived by her daughter Gwenda (Brian) Washington, her three grandchildren; Iryenick, Jasmine and Michai Washington and her two great grandchildren Jakub and Jeremiah Washington. Visitation will be held on August 30, 2019 at Moore Funeral Home from 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. 402 South Alamo St. Refugio, Texas 78377. Service will be held on August 31, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. also at Moore Funeral Home.

