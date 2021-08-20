ALTA LEE BRACEWELL
VICTORIA - Our mother, Alta Lee Bracewell, born near Miles, Texas on 7/30/1927, passed away August 12, 2021. Her 94 years were full beyond measure.
She was part of a large family, the oldest of six children and loving parents Andrew Turner Montgomery and Clemmie Agnes Montgomery. Alta graduated High School in 1944, then studied to be a telegraph operator. She worked for over fifteen years at Western Union in more than 40 small Texas cities. She also worked for more than 10 years at Gulf Truck & Tractor in Victoria. Alta Montgomery married Vestel Bracewell in 1950 in New Braunfels, TX. They had three children and moved to Victoria, TX. in 1955. She loved playing 42 dominoes with neighbors and at family get-togethers. Mom and family worshipped at Central Church of Christ. She was a faithful Christian woman who loved the church and her many friends. Alta was always ready to help others and pleased to share her homemade cakes and jams. She has gone to her eternal home with her savior Jesus.
Mrs. Bracewell was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Vestel Bracewell ; her brothers - Andrew Montgomery and Dale Montgomery. Alta is survived by her three children : daughters - Vickie Lee Bolyard and husband John of Pensacola, Fl. and Patricia Ann Nunez of Austin, TX. and son - Keith Franklin Bracewell and wife Grace of Victoria, TX. ; three grandchildren - Christopher Nunez, Meghan Laubinger , and John Bracewell ; and six great grandchildren ; and by her three sisters - Doris Biggers, Dollie Bracewell, Thelma French.
Her life will be honored with a visitation and life celebration at 1:00 pm and service at 1:45 pm on Saturday 8/21 at Central Church of Christ in Victoria, Texas with minister Cole Mealer officiating and to be followed with a graveside service at Memory Gardens. Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home will be making the arrangements for burial, and flowers / memorials can be sent to them at 412 N. Main, but no later than Friday 8/20 . PH 361-573-2777 Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Central Church of Christ in memory of Alta Bracewell, Thanks.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: One of the true wonders of our nation and the rule of law is our U.S. Constitution (17)
- Air quality report shutters Stroman Middle School indefinitely (10)
- Did Biden create COVID super-spreader at border? The truth about McAllen (8)
- Texts cause VISD board to question task force (6)
- 317 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported in the Crossroads (5)
- Letter: Common sense, if you have it, use it (5)
- Letter: Let communities take the needed steps to protect themselves (5)
- Withdrawal Debacle (4)
- Latest COVID-19 surge hitting hospitals hard, local ER director says (w/video) (4)
- Guest column: Our hospitals are working overtime and need your help to avoid defeat (3)
- Stroman closure causes community frustration (3)
- Guest column: Communication Corner: What is Critical Race Theory? (2)
- The same GOP playbook (7)
- Jim Graff: Where is America headed? (2)
- Cody Lee Pena (2)
- More than 30 immigrants detained, 1 charged after U-Haul stop, Refugio sheriff says (2)
- Blotter: Robbery, criminal mischief reported at Victoria home (2)
- Kolkhorst chairs Texas Senate hearing on COVID-19 response (2)
- Will you eat at the five new restaurants that are coming to Victoria? (2)
- Did you go to the Victoria Faire this weekend? (1)
- 'Two men who care about Victoria': City Council candidates engage with residents (1)
- 135 new COVID-19 cases in Crossroads, 1 free ICU bed reported in hospital region (1)
- Letter: Victoria needs real high quality restaurants, not more fast food drive-thrus (1)
- Activists decry TCEQ process in final air permit hearing (1)
- Invocation for the safety of all Goliad students and teachers (1)
- Letter: It's up to all of us to protect our children too young to be vaccinated (1)
- Charles Edgar Lankford (1)
- Jessie Rivera Moreno (1)
- Kelly Raley Franklin (1)
- Dietitian Dish: Kick your soda habit (1)
- Blotter: Victoria man charged with aggravated robbery, bail jumping (1)
- DAVID L. MOORE (1)
- Claudia Vae Eckel "Koach" (1)
- Authorities suspect woman found dead in Refugio County was victim of homicide, human smuggling connection suspected (1)
- Blotter: Fraudulent check reported at Victoria gas station (1)
- Amanda Rivera Baker (1)
- Letter: CRT is Marxist based ideology (1)
- Rudy Castilla Ortiz (1)
- James "Jimmy" Stockbauer (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.