ALTETHIA LOIS (FELLERS) HOSKINS
VICTORIA — Lois went to be with the Lord on August 10, 2023. She was born January 18, 1942 to her mother and best friend Ester Pearl Fellers. Her dad was Walter Lee “Buddy” Fellers. Lois is survived by two daughters Mary Elizabeth “Liz” Janis (Donald) and Deborah Ann “Debbie” Priest (Ray). Three grandchildren Preston Wayne Janis (Jennifer), Justin Neal Gray, and Jacqueline Nicole Kloosterman (Daniel). Three great grandchildren Willow Kloosterman, Addison Janis, and Elle Janis. Lois had three brothers and three sisters. She is survived by two brothers and two sisters. She is proceeded in death by one sister and one brother.
