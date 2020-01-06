ALTHA JUNE MAXEY VICTORIA - Altha J. Maxey, 76, went to be with her Lord and Savior on January 1, 2020. Funeral services are January 7, 2020 at 10 AM at First English Lutheran Church with burial to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Celebration of Life luncheon and visitation for family and friends at FELC afterwards.
