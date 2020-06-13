ALTON GRUETZMACHER WEESATCHE - Alton A. "Dyna" Gruetzmacher, 99, of Weesatche passed on Wed. June 10, 2020. He was born Feb. 2, 1921 in Goliad County to the late Alfred and Sophie Mehnert Grueztmacher. He is survived by his wife Lou Riemenschneider Gruetzmacher, nephews Curtis (Luana) Gruetzmacher, Joe (Carolyn) Reitz, Larry (Carol) Gruetzmacher, Michael (Joy) Loest, Destry (Pam) Gruetzmacher, and Darren (Susan) Gruetzmacher, nieces Carolyn Loest, Tina (Stephen) Bryant, Jennifer (Paul) Scotten, Jessica (Danny) Wise, Leelynn Montes, Jan Myers, and Dee Ann (Alan) Danielczyk. Step sons Mark Migura, Carl Migura and David Migura. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Melton (Erlean) Gruetzmacher, Wilton "Bill" (Ethel) Gruetzmacher, sister Elorine (Lee) Morris. Nephew Clyde Loest, step daughter Carolyn Migura. Visitation 9-10 am Tuesday June 16, 2020 at Massey Funeral Home and funeral service at 10 am at Massey Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Weesatche Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Larry Gruetzmacher, Destry Grueztmacher, Michael Loest, Joe Reitz, Art Dohman and Kenneth Diebel. Honorary pallbearers will be Bob Long, Darren Grueztmacher, Pauly Bethke, Milton Weise, Ben Parma, Greg Cartwright, Scot McGovan, Douglas Braynt and Augustin Serrano, Jr. You are invited to sign the online guest book at www.masseyfh.com Arrangements made by Massey Funeral Home Yorktown, Texas 361-564-2900.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Petition calls for removal of Confederate statue in DeLeon Plaza (17)
- Letter: Reader imagines Trump leading Britain in the war against the Nazis during World War II (9)
- A picture is worth a thousand words (7)
- Floyd memorial will retrace life, push for justice in death (6)
- Guest column: It’s time to take down the statue (4)
- Victoria protesters try to organize larger gathering (4)
- Should federal troops be sent into states to quell rioting? (3)
- Letter: Best economy ever (3)
- Letter: Many people attended peaceful, well--organized march (3)
- Protests Matter (5)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.