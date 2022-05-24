Alton James Rau
CUERO — Alton James Rau beloved husband, son and brother was born October 18, 1934 in Yorktown to the late Oscar and Lillie Kelch Rau. He was baptized December 9, 1934 at the home of William Kelch and confirmed on April 10, 1949 at St. John Lutheran Church in Lindenau. Alton’s confirmation verse and words he lived by was Matthew 6:33, ‘But seek first his kingdom and his righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well.’ He was a lifetime member of St. John Lutheran Church in Lindenau where he served as a Sunday school teacher and served on the church council for many years. He married Carol Ann Dierschke on October 28, 1995 at St. John Lutheran Church, Lindenau. He and Carol never had children, but they had dogs and he became so attached to those dogs, they were like his children. He attended school in Lindenau through 9th grade, when that school was consolidated with Westhoff school district he went to Cuero High School and graduated in 1953. After graduation he attended Baldwin’s Business School in Yoakum. He started working in Cuero in the grocery business at Boysen’s Super Market. He worked for Stanley’s Grocery Stores for many years as a produce supervisor and store manager and later for Super S stores in Port Lavaca, Bay City, Cuero and Mathis. He was in partnership with convenience stores in Yorktown and Shiner. He owned a store in Petersville for several years. Then Alton and his brother, Franklin purchased a store in Hallettsville. He is survived by his wife, Carol; his brother, Franklin (Susie) Rau of Lockhart; his sisters, Elva Petersen of Cuero, Joy (Mike) Gyllenband of Austwell and Margie (Michael) Poenitzsch of Cuero; nieces and nephews, Kirk Harrell, Karen Harrell Feril, Kimberley Stine, Troy Poenitzsch, Tammy Poenitzsch Reynolds, Randy Rau, Deborah Rau Schulte, Matthew Rau, Erica Petersen Moore, David Petersen and Ryan Gyllenband.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Marie Harrell; brother-in-laws, Gladney Harrell and John Peterson and Nephew, Derek Collins. Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 5:00 - 7:00 PM at Freund Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 10 AM at St. John Lutheran Church of Lindenau with Rev. Ron Walter officiating. Interment will follow at Lindenau Community Cemetery. Pallbearers include Randy Martin, Ed Biehunko, Kirk Harrell, Troy Poenitzsch, Randy Rau, David Peterson, Matthew Rau and Ryan Gyllenband. Memorial Contributions may be made to St. John Lutheran Church of Lindenau, Lindenau Community Cemetery or Accent Hospice. A special thank you to his caretaker, Wendy McPherson, Dr. Mehran Nezhad as well as hospice caretakers, Christine, Laura, Rose, Mindy and Kelly. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Yes sir, I'll see what I can do (4)
- Sheriff expected to tell commissioners about impact of illegal border crossings (3)
- Victoria could allow downtown bars' music to be louder (3)
- Congress must act now to prevent election fraud in 2024 (10)
- Higher property values usually mean higher tax bill (3)
- Janak faces GOP runoff with Ohrt for Precinct 2 county commissioner race (3)
- Seven years later, still no trial for Texas AG Ken Paxton (3)
- Robert Lopez (2)
- ESMERALDA "RUBY" OCHOA (2)
- What have we become? (2)
- Low voter turnout means your vote matters that much more (2)
- Lillian Janota Olsovsky (2)
- Master Gardeners: Frogfruit and Horseherb – Texas natives with quirky names (1)
- Rebecca Bryan Reynolds (1)
- Editorial: Gov. Abbott should be transparent, release border documents (1)
- The Washington Post says Jan. 6 should have been a turning point in US politics (1)
- Margaret Alvarez (1)
- Anthony "Tony" William Moore, Jr. (1)
- Francisca Ortega (1)
- Irene Helen Stepanski (1)
- I Believe in Miracles (3)
- Tiffany Sue Dollins (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.