Alton Levingston, Sr.
PORT LAVACA — Alton Levingston, Sr. went to be with the Lord September 13, 2020 at the age of 95. He was born in Port Lavaca, Texas July 20, 1925 to the late Willie and Julia Griffith Levingston.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Olivia Cemetery, Olivia. Full military honors will be provided under the auspices of the Calhoun County Combined Honor Guard.
Honoring him as pallbearers will be Brandon Hurta, Tyler Tesch, Jacob Tesch, James Levingston, Kenneth Levingston and Seth Melancon. Honorary pallbearer is Mason Horelka.
Alton is survived by his wife of 70 years Margaret Levingston; children Dorothy (Eddie) Witt of Port Lavaca, Barbara Pape of Victoria, Mary (Morris) Maretick of Victoria, Alton Levingston, Jr. of Crane Hill, Alabama, Peggy Levingston of Ottawa, Kansas, Margaret (Vernon) Hurta of Port Lavaca, Charlotte (Melvin) Harp of Victoria, and Judy (Wayne) Belk of Detroit, Michigan; 26 grandchildren; 49 great grandchildren; 16 great great grandchildren and 7 great great great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was the last of 8 children.
Alton was a Navy veteran. He drove the U-boats that took servicemen from ship to shore to fight during WWII.
During his working career he was a Dredge Boat Captain for Bauer Dredging. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. His passion was providing for his family and working on motors. He loved fishing, playing dominoes, telling stories about his life, reading and watching old westerns.
His family would like to sincerely thank Port Lavaca Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, New Century Hospiceand all those who helped take care of him.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
