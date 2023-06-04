Alton M. Lange
NORTH ZULCH — Alton M. Lange, age 100, of North Zulch, Texas passed away on Saturday, May 27, 2023. Visitation will be held Monday, June 5, 2023 from 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, with a graveside service following at 2:00 PM at Six Mile Cemetery, 345 Royal Road in Port Lavaca. Serving as pallbearers are Justin Lange, Shawn Lange, Kurt Lange, Mike Lange, Wyatt Lange and Mike Chitty. Honorary pallbearer is Matthew Lange.
Alton is survived by his daughter, Linda Grove; son, Jerry Lange (Rania); sisters, Daisy Zella, Elnora Cordova and Marie McCoy; brother, Marvin Lange; grandchildren, Christy Shotwell, Juliet Dawson (Wade), Dawn Grove, Shawn Lange (Kimberly), Matthew Lange, Kurt Lange (Kelly), Justin Lange (Jennifer), Paityn Lange, Lucy Strain and Lisa Kapellas; and his beloved dog, Leroy Jethro Grove. Mr. Lange also leaves behind numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Alton was preceded in death by his wife, Elsie Rokyta Lange; father, Edwin William Lange; mother, Margareta Emma Boysen Lange; brothers, Edmond Lange, Kervin Lange and David Lange; and son-in-law, Don Grove.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.richardsoncolonial.com.

