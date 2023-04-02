Alton Wayne Gossett
VICTORIA — Alton Wayne Gossett, age 90, passed away Tuesday, March 28th, 2023. Visitation and sharing of memories will be held Monday, April 3, from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway Victoria, Texas. The Funeral Service will begin at 10:30 AM in the same location, with the burial to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery Victoria.
Wayne was born September 13, 1932, in Winters, Texas to the late Loyd Martin Gossett and Etta Mae Price. He was a star football player for the Robstown Cotton Pickers; making second team all-district his Junior year and first team all-district, as well as All South Texas Honors his Senior year. Wayne enjoyed hunting and fishing his entire life. He served as an Army tank gunner with the 140th Battalion in Korea under the command of Captain Patton, the son of General George Patton. While serving in Korea, he was awarded the Purple Heart Medal.
Wayne married the love of his life, Bobbie Jean Howington on October 25, 1952, in Robstown, Texas and together they watched their family grow with love for 70 years. He was a generous person and was not shy about helping where he felt called. Wayne got involved with the Korean War Veterans of the Victoria VFW and served on the Brownson Home Board of Directors for several years.
Wayne was the co-owner with his father of G&G Iron and Metals. He also started and owned Industrial Metals in the mid 1970’s and Crossroad’s Recycling in 1988.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Loyd Martin Gossett and Etta Mae Price Gossett; brothers Edgar and Arvil Gossett; and sisters Lorene Barr and Naomi Duncan.
Wayne leaves behind to cherish his memory his beloved wife of 70 years, Bobbie Gossett; children, Juli Coburn (James), Virginia Walker, Charles Wayne Gossett (Jana), Carl Gossett (Rala); Grandchildren, Thomas Wayne Walker, Jared Coburn (Ashley), Jennifer Davidson, Benjamin Gossett (Jordan), Bethany Pompa (Dakota), Carson Gossett (Nicolette), Chandler Gossett (fiancé Mattison), and Andrew Gossett; 8 great grandchildren; siblings Loyd Gossett Jr., L.C. Gossett, and Jean Theus.
A special thank you to the staff of Mollie’s Helping Hands, Harbor Hospice, and Twin Pines Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for all the loving care given to Wayne.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneral home.net
Arrangements and services are under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home.
