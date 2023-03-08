Alva Louise Arndt
CUERO — Alva Louise Arndt, age 95, passed away on Sunday, March 5, 2023. She was born on January 21, 1928 to John Leubert Jr. and Mary Kuecker Leubert in her parent’s home in the Lindenau community and delivered by her maternal grandmother, Dorothea Kuecker. She was baptized on March 25, 1928 and confirmed on September 7, 1941 at St. John Lutheran Church in Lindenau. She graduated from Cuero High School. Alva married the love of her life, Clarence Ralph Arndt on November 23, 1947 in Lindenau at St. John Lutheran Church. They were married 71 years until his passing in 2019. They were blessed with three children. Alva embraced being a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She chose to stay at home and be very active in the daily operation of farming and ranching alongside her husband while raising her children in the Christian faith. She served her church in many roles, but especially enjoyed singing, playing the piano and organ until her severe hearing impairment hindered that joy. Alva enthusiastically attended her sons and grandsons many ball games. She genuinely loved all animals, a very hot cup of coffee, the simple things of country life and the outdoor beauty of nature. She is survived by her children, Denise Afflerbach (W.A.) of Victoria, Randall Arndt (Kathy Long) of Seguin, and Michael Arndt (Nancy) of Cuero; grandsons, Blake Afflerbach (Jamie) and Tyler Arndt (Joade); great-grandchildren, Temperence and Reed Afflerbach and Ace Arndt and one sister-in-law, Dorothy Arndt. Alva was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and siblings, John David Leubert and Joyce Leubert/Buchhorn. The family is very appreciative of the compassionate caregivers that helped care for Alva over her last years and for the love and support of Hospice of South Texas. Visitation will be held Monday, March 13, 2023 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Freund Funeral Home in Cuero. The funeral service will be Tuesday, March 14, 2023, 11:00 AM at St. John Lutheran Church - Lindenau with Pastor Jan Russell Putnam officiating. Interment will follow at Lindenau Community Cemetery. Pallbearers include grandsons, Blake Afflerbach and Tyler Arndt, nephews, Oscar Wolter, Ronnie Wolter, Brett Smith and Douglas Leubert. Honorary pallbearers are nieces, Diane Leubert, Barbara Hartman and Gayle Smith as well as her nephews, David Arndt and Jerry Tietz. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John Lutheran Church, Lindenau Community Cemetery, Pet Adoptions of Cuero or Hospice of South Texas.
You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.