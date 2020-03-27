ALVERNIA YOUNG EDNA - Alvernia Young, 95, passed away March 22, 2020. She was born Jan. 27, 1925 in Edna, TX to Jessie Robinson and Myrtle Edwards Robinson. She was preceeded in death by her parents, husband, Walter Young, sister, Nora Lee Gipson, and brother, James L. Robinson. To cherish her memory she leaves nephews, Anthony Wayne (Johnell) and Frederick (Dorothy) Callis and Jessie James and Andrew Robinson, close family friends, Ike and Ann Peterson, and Joyce Evelyn Stafford, and a host of other relatives and friends. A viewing is scheduled at Cook-Butler Funeral Home Sat. Mar. 28, 2020 4-6pm. A graveside service for family is scheduled 2 pm. Sun., Mar. 29, 2020 at Bacontown Cemetery. Final arrangements entrusted to Cook-Butler Funeral Home 361-782-3821.
