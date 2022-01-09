Alvin “Bennie” Mikes

He was born April 10, 1936 in Shiner to Ladik and Ann Janik Mikes.
He was a salesman for Harrison Equipment and owned the Friendly Tavern in Shiner. He served in the U. S. Air Force.
Survivors: wife, Hattie Jozwiak Mikes; sons, Robert S. Mikes (Shelly) and Casey Mikes (Melanie); grandchildren, Sydney, Sadie, Meagan and Madison; sister, Della Patek; brother, Edward Mikes (Dorothy).
Preceded in death by: parents; sister, Dorothy Rainosek; brothers, Ladik Mikes, Jr and Robert Mikes.
Rosary 6:30 p.m. Monday, January 10, 2022 at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home.
Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church with Rev. Paul Raaz officiating. Burial Shiner Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church or St. Paul Cardinal Booster Club.
On-line guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com
Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home 361-293-5656.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.