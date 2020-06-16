ALVIN BERGER JR. HOUSTON - Alvin Berger Jr passed away in Houston on June 3, 2020 surrounded by his family. Survivors include: wife-Maxine Berger of Houston; daughter- Denise Hartman/husband Wade of Victoria; son-Jeff Berger/wife Jessica of Houston; sister-Marilyn Mares/husband Frank of Schulenburg; brothers-Harlan Berger/wife Beth of Houston, Clinton Berger/wife Betty of Kansas, and Douglas Berger/wife Sheryl of Weimar; sister-in-law-Carol Berger of Schulenburg, 4 grandchildren; and 3 great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held from the St. Rose Catholic Church in Schulenburg, Texas on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 10 am. Visitation will begin at the church at 9 am Wednesday, with the Parish rosary to be recited prior to the mass at 9:30 am. Interment will be in the St. Rose Catholic Cemetery in Schulenburg, Texas.
