Alvin Bethel Mathiews
VICTORIA — Alvin Bethel Mathiews, 86, passed away on November 3, 2020. He was born September 24, 1934 in Gladewater, Texas, to Lorene and Alvin Clayton Mathiews. He spent many years in the oil and gas industry. He was a member of Boulevard Lions Club and the Masonic Lodge #40. There were many contributors that knew Bethel was a master seller of tickets. He was a persuasive and convincing salesman that could not be turned down. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Billye Jo Mathiews; his sisters, Bernice McKenzie of Austin, Texas, and Clarice Bledsoe of Fort Worth, Texas; and sons, David (Dee Dee) Mathiews of Willis, Texas, and Dean (Sharon) Mathiews of Victoria, Texas. Bethel was blessed to have 5 grandchildren & 7 great-grandchildren. In Lieu of flowers the family wishes contributions be made to Grace Presbyterian Church, or Boulevard Lions Club, or charity of your choice.
Services will be held for family and close friends at later date.

