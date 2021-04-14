Alvin “Buddy” Noack
CUERO — Alvin “Buddy” Noack, Jr., 90, of Cuero passed away Monday, April 12, 2021. He was born September 11, 1930 in Shiner to the late Alvin T. and Leona Maeker Noack. He married Vyrna Adickes on August 17, 1957 in Meyersville. Buddy enlisted in the United States Army on November 6, 1951 in San Antonio. He proudly served his country during the Korean War and was honorably discharged at Fort Sam Houston on October 28, 1953. He was employed by Dupont as a mechanic and worked for them for 28 years before retiring. Buddy had a love for his family, land, ranching and fishing. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Vyrna Noack; sons, David A. Noack of Meyersville, Dwayne M. Noack of Cuero and Darwin A. Noack of Cuero; grandchildren, Kristen Noack of Boerne, Rebekah Secord of Meyersville, Kyle Noack of Victoria, Kara Damron of Victoria, Derek Noack of Victoria and Travis Noack of Victoria and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Dorothy Sanroman and Edna Noack; brothers, Alton Noack and Pete Noack. Buddy will be lying in state on Thursday, April 15, 2021 from 1-5 PM at Freund Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 16, 2021, 10 AM at Freund Funeral Home with Funeral Services beginning at 11 AM with Deacon Leo Sharron officiating. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery. Pallbearers include Kyle Noack, Dustin Damron, Josh Secord, Nathan Steckel, Derek Noack and Travis Noack. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- It's voter suppression, not voter fraud (19)
- A tawdry attack on voting rights, Senate Bill 7 should be rejected by the House (7)
- Bye Aprill Brandon (5)
- Victoria school board district 4 candidates debate ahead of May (3)
- Victoria County Elections Board address concerns, clarifies rules for poll watchers ahead of May's elections (3)
- Activist Diane Wilson begins hunger strike to stop dredging project, oil exportation (2)
- Lifelong educator, namesake of Cade Middle School dies at age 95 (2)
- City Corner: Victoria County vaccine hub provides prompt, efficient vaccinations (2)
- Letter: Statements made during Victoria school board candidate debate were not true (2)
- Blotter: Wallet, money reported taken in robbery (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.