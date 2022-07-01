Alvin Dee Reed
VICTORIA — Alvin Dee Reed Sr, 66, passed away Sunday, June 19th, 2022. Family and friends will gather for visitation and sharing of memories, Saturday, July 2, 2022, from 1:00-3:00PM and a Funeral Service at 3:00PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy. in Victoria. Interment will be held immediately after services at Memorial Park Cemetery in Victoria.
Alvin was born October 26, 1955, in Victoria, Texas to the late Isaac and Lillie Reed. Alvin was a commissioned artist, a certified welder, an honorably discharged Veteran from the Marine Corp, fisherman, Texas Hold ‘em player. He was a thrill seeker and a magnificent two-step dancer. Alvin loved jazz/blues and he spent time playing the harmonica in a couple of bands. He enjoyed collecting antique bottles and he loved the Lord. Alvin liked his guns, but he mostly just wanted to make people feel loved and happy. Alvin was preceded in death by his parents, Isaac, and Lillie Reed; brother, Isaac Reed Jr.; sister, Vernell (Fats) Williams.
Alvin leaves to cherish his memory his son, Alvin Dee Reed Jr.; grandson, Jaylen (little grasshopper) Reed; sister Janet (Boosty) Reed Files; brothers, Herbert “Bubba” Reed (Dorothy), Calvin (skinny boy) and Leroy Reed; along with numerous other family and friends.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home.
