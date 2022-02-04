Alvin James Bomba
VICTORIA — Alvin James Bomba, 77, of Victoria, Texas passed away on Thursday, January 27, 2022 following an extended illness. He was born in Yorktown, Texas on January 22, 1945 and grew up on the Bomba family farm in Weesatche, Texas. Alvin graduated from Goliad High School in 1963 and moved to Victoria in 1965. In Victoria, he met his wife Dorothy (Zapalac) and they were married on September 4, 1967 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Yoakum, Texas. Alvin served in the National Guard for six years and worked almost 40 years at Alcoa’s Point Comfort Operations. His first 30 years at Alcoa he worked in the power house and as a millwright. During the remaining years, he worked as a maintenance planner.
“Al”, as he was known, was gregarious and well-liked by his family and friends. He enjoyed camping, playing poker and dominos, photography, and antique camera collecting. For many years, he was a serious trader of photographic equipment and an occasional wedding photographer. Al was an active member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and he contributed to the parish through many roles, which included manager of St. Mary’s Hall, lector, Eucharistic Minister, and catechism teacher. He also served on or led many church committees and was the president of the St. Mary’s Altar Society. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus at Holy Family Catholic Church.
He is survived by his wife Dorothy of 54 years and his two children, Michael (Elizabeth) in Austin, Texas and Lisa in London, England. He is also survived by his two brothers Patrick (Linda) and Francis (Jill); four grandchildren: Olivia, Edward, Daniel, and Cecilia; sister-in-law Jean Bochat, and six nieces and nephews, Michelle Hoefling, Bradley Bomba, Joe Bochat, Andrew Bochat, Sylvia Harrison, and Paul Bochat. He is preceded in death by his father Alvin Bomba in 1983, his mother Annie Bomba in 2003, and nephew Philip Bochat in 1994.
The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to all the medical professionals who have taken care of our husband and father over the years. We are especially grateful to his longtime doctors: Dr. Juan Llompart-Zeno, MD; Dr. Jesse DeLeon, MD; Dr. Kurtis Krueger, MD; and the doctors of Victoria Kidney & Dialysis Associates. We are also very grateful to all the nurses and staff at the Post Acute Medical Hospital Southeast in Citizens Medical Center, who tirelessly provided him with excellent and compassionate care.
A funeral Mass will be held on February 5th at 10:00 AM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Victoria. A visitation and rosary will be held prior to the Mass, with the visitation starting at 9:00 AM and the rosary at 9:30 AM. The burial will be at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Yoakum, Texas at 2:00 PM. The family requests that all attendees wear a face mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the St. Mary’s Building Fund, St. Mary’s Altar Society Flower Fund, or the American Lung Association.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
