Alvin Roy Broussard
SEADRIFT — Alvin Roy Broussard, 82, of Seadrift, Texas, passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022 in Victoria, Texas. He was born in Beaumont, Texas to the late Raymond Oscar and Myrtle Rollins Broussard on July 24, 1940. Throughout his life, Alvin worked as a Paint Contractor and a Shrimper. He earned his pilot license and had a passion for aviation.
In addition to his parents, Raymond Oscar and Myrtle Rollins Broussard, Alvin is preceded in death by his son; Stephen Broussard, and brothers; Raymond Oscar Broussard, Jr., and Merl “Gene” Broussard.
Alvin is survived by his children; Cindy Rae Abbott, Donnie Broussard and his wife Susan, Tasha Read and her husband Charlie, and Stephen’s widow Shelly Moore, grandchildren; Justin Broussard and his wife Lindsay, Brandon Broussard, Brandon Raven, Christopher Abbott, Alyssa Read, and Nathan Read, great-grandchildren; Kayla Broussard, Brooklyn Broussard, and Aleyah Broussard.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 8, 2022 from 5-8 p.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home in Port Lavaca, Texas. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Cedar Park Cemetery, 101 S. Bell Boulevard, Cedar Park, Texas 78613.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in his honor to Hospice of South Texas, 605 E. Locust Ave, Victoria, Texas 77901, www.hospiceofsouthtexas.org.
Words of comfort, fond memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
