Alvin Stanchos
YORKTOWN — Alvin Stanchos died Tuesday, May 25, 2021 in Yorktown, Texas at the age of 85 after a brief illness compounded by Alzheimers.
Alvin was born to Alvin A.E. Stanchos Sr. and Elenora Constance Muschalek Stanchos on Oct. 9, 1935 in Yorktown at their apartment in the home of the A.A. Ladner family. He was preceded in death by his parents, his stepmother Linda Fehn Stanchos, infant twin siblings Leonard Fred Stanchos and Ursula Lynette Stanchos, and parents-in-law John English Thames Sr. and Rebie Jewelle Robbins Thames.
Alvin is survived by his wife of 47 years, Mallie Sue Thames Stanchos, daughter Jennifer (Wes) Lane Stanchos Phillips of Kelseyville, Calif., grandsons Trey and Sean Phillips, sister Phyllis (Reinhold) Bridges of Live Oak, Florida, brother Dieter (Cathy) Stanchos of El Paso, Texas, sister-in-law Johnana (Stephen) Thames Clark of McQueeney, Texas, brother-in-law John (Beth) English Thames Jr. of Spring, Texas, and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
Alvin was born of a pioneer Yorktown and DeWitt County family who immigrated to Texas in 1852. In 1872, the family became the first settlers in the Gruenau area after the Native Americans. Alvin’s great-grandparents were among the first members of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Yorktown. Alvin graduated from Yorktown High School in 1954 and graduated from Texas Lutheran College in 1958. He spent his summers working at Lutheran Camp Chrysalis, located outside of Kerrville, Texas. He later earned a master’s degree in guidance counseling from Prairie View A&M University.
After graduate work at the University of Texas, time as an assistant sergeant-of-arms at the Texas Capitol and work in the office of Texas State Senator Bill Patman, Alvin entered the teaching profession. He began his teaching career in San Antonio and then the following year, in 1961, took a position as a high school history teacher at Refugio High School in Refugio, Texas. He inspired countless students to “follow the high path of scholarship and character” - words he wrote to a student in May of 1965 after the student graduated from high school. Alvin was a popular and enthusiastic U.S. History teacher, even participating in “Pie In the Face” and “Sexy Legs” contests at the high school. Alvin always encouraged his students to be active participants in the democratic process. For 10 years at Refugio High School, Alvin and Mallie taught in classrooms next to each other.
Alvin also taught as a part-time instructor at Bee County College, now called Coastal Bend College. After completing 30 years as a high school teacher, he began teaching at Victoria College. He taught part-time for Victoria College for 11 years. Alvin was a loan officer with the Refugio County Federal Credit Union for many years while he was a teacher in Refugio. Alvin and Mallie were active members at Peace Lutheran Church in Woodsboro, Texas during their time in Refugio. Alvin served in many different capacities at Peace Lutheran.
Alvin and Mallie moved to Yorktown after Alvin Sr. passed away. Alvin Jr. spent much of his later time in Yorktown doing the ranching part of his Gruenau land. He liked to say that he didn’t work to earn a living but rather worked to live. Alvin was especially proud that the family farm was part of the Texas Land Heritage program, which recognized that the Stanchos farm had been with the family for over 100 years.
Alvin and Mallie loved to travel. Some of the places they visited were: Alaska, the Panama Canal, California, South Dakota, and Europe. Alvin was an active and dedicated member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. He served on the first Endowment Committee and on the Learning Garden Committee. He was also on the Yorktown Housing Authority Board.
Services will be held Saturday, May 29, 2021, 10 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Yorktown, TX. Visitation will take place from 9 - 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. Burial will follow the services in the Yorktown Lutheran Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Peter Clark, Timothy Clark, Craig Stuart, Aaron Koopmann, Chris Crain and James Crain.
Memorials may be made to: St. Paul Lutheran Church, P. O. Box 245, Yorktown, TX 78164; Hospice of South Texas, 605 E. Locust Ave., Victoria, TX 77901-3933; South Texas Children’s Home, P. O. Box 1210 Beeville, TX 78104; Texas Lutheran University, 1000 W. Court St., Seguin, TX 78155; or a charity of one’s choosing.
