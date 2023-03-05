Alvin T. Dincans, Jr.
VICTORIA — Alvin T. Dincans Jr, 87 of Victoria passed away on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. He was born January 14, 1936 in Jackson County to Alvin T. Dincans, Sr and Lillie Mae Deckert Dincans. Alvin proudly served his country in the National Guard. Mr. Dincans enjoyed working and some would call him a workaholic with all the venures he created such as: owned and operated Dincans Plumbing, Dincans’ Boat Storage in Victoria, Seadrift and Port O’Connor, Dincans’ Inc. which was a construction and cement company. He also had an artistic side when he created the Easter Island Statues, that you will see off of loop 463 N. and one which he donated to the City of Victoria and sits at Riverside Park today. He loved the outdoors, raising cattle on his ranch and created a pecan orchard with over a thousand pecan trees. Towards the end of his life, he became close to Christ and was a very charitable man.
He is survived by his wife, Connie Morton Dincans; daughters, Marsha Dincans Bland (Joe) of Victoria, Audrey Dincans of Victoria; step-daughters, Paula Eggemeyer (Vance) of Victoria, Kim Bartay of Victoria; son, Darwin Dincans (Janet) of Morales; step-son, James Bartay (Michelle) of Victoria; sister, Hazel Cox; two grandchildren, Tara Bland, Jeremy Dincans; two great grandchildren, Jameson Dincans and Keelyn Dincans.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Dincans was preceded in death by a son, Darryl Dincans.
Visitation will be Monday, March 6, 2023 from 5-7 pm at Rosewood Funeral Chapels. The funeral service is 10 AM Tuesday at The Jesus Church with Pastor Brandon Rankin officiating. Graveside services with full military honors under the auspices of the Victoria Veterans Council will be in Hirschhauser Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Jeremy Dincans, James Bartay, Vance Eggemeyer, Roy Lara, Joe Bland, John Lara and John Riggs.
Memorials may be made to The Jesus Church, 3402 N. Main, Victoria, TX 77901, Dorothy O’Connor Pet Adoption Center, 135 Progress Drive, Victoria, TX 77905 or Adopt-A-Pet, 8215 Bus. US Hwy 59, Victoria, TX 77904
To share a fond memory visit. www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
