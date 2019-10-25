Trojcak, Alvin

ALVIN RAY TROJCAK CUERO - Alvin Ray Trojcak, 52, of Cuero, earned his wings on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Alvin was born in Victoria, Texas to Gus Trojcak and Ann Trojcak on July 6, 1967. Alvin was raised with his brothers and sisters in LaSalle, Texas, then later moved to Cuero with his mother where they spent the remainder of their time together. Alvin is survived by his sisters; JoAnn Tullis, Charlotte Janak, and Frances Sulak, his brothers; Gus Trojcak, Billy Trojcak and Frank Trojcak. Alvin is preceded in death by both his parents; Gus Trojcak and Ann Trojcak. There will be a Chapel Service for Alvin on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 10:00 am at Slavik Funeral Home Chapel with John Mueller and Gary Seale officiating. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens of Edna. Services have been entrusted to Russell Todish of Slavik Funeral Home, 209 N. Allen St. Edna, TX 77957, 361-782-2152.

