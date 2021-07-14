Alvis Leonard Haschke
VICTORIA — Alvis Leonard Haschke, 80, passed into the Lord’s loving arms on Friday, July 9, 2021. He was born December 3, 1940 in Victoria to the late Otto Lee and Bernice (née Logan) Haschke. He was the second child and eldest son in their family of six. They lived, farmed and ranched in the Guadalupe and Schroeder areas. Leonard was a 1959 graduate of Victoria High School where he was active in the Future Farmers of America (FFA) receiving the De Kalb award for Outstanding Senior in Agriculture. At the May1959 FFA banquet he also received recognition and a medal in the Soil Conservation area.
After graduation Leonard started working in the oilfield and continued that profession for almost 50 years working in the United States, and internationally in Mexico and Africa. During these years of professional service he received a plaque from Varco Oil Tool, Co. recognizing his development and use of “hydraulic jack technology” to run casing for the first time ever. This technology opened the door for more opportunities for drilling around the world.
In his spare time Leonard was an avid sportsman and loved to fish, hunt, and attend bench rest competitions where he won many trophies for his marksmanship. He was also sought out by other sportsmen around the community to work on their guns. He absolutely loved ice cream, popcorn, and of course a good steak. In his earlier years you might find him dancing with his wife Edith; calf roping at a rodeo; boxing in a ring or just enjoying the first day of deer season with family. His proudest moments were when his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren were born; they along with a big buck in the crosshairs brought him the greatest joy.
Leonard is survived by his wife of 56 years, Edith (née Davis); daughter, Stacey Milberger (Robby); sons, Ty Haschke (Kimberly) and Preston Sparks (Marsha); sister, Sharon (née Haschke) McClenny; 12 grandchildren: Shyla Berg, Duane Sparks, Brittney Fernandez, Derek Sparks, Taylor Hiller, Jordan Koop, Jake Garrett, Dalton Lassitter, Hannah Wilburn, Avery Clements, Addison Haschke, and Mason Jimenez; and 10 great grandchildren: Caleb Sparks, Kylie Sparks, Carter Fernandez, Erin Sparks, Paxton Hiller, Karter Garrett, Astrid Lassitter, Cru Fernandez, Brinleigh Koop, and Co Fernandez.
He is rejoicing in heaven with his parents; eldest sister, Mary (née Haschke) Curtiss; brother, Larry Haschke and cousin “like a brother” Donald Haschke along with all the family who preceded him. He is in the presence of our Lord and Savior where there are no more tears, pain, illness, or sorrow.
Honorary Pallbearers: Tom Vivion, Jack Pitts, Wilton Townsend, Charlie Parks and nephews: Greogary L. Curtiss, Jeffery S. Curtiss, Ph.D., Eric P. Curtiss, Justin McClenny, and Chad Haschke.
Pallbearers: Son-in-law Robby Milberger along with grandsons Duane Sparks, Derek Sparks, Clifton Fernandez, Josh Hiller, Dillon Koop, Jake Garrett, and Mason Jimenez.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, July 16th at Colonial Funeral Home, officiated by Chaplain Rand Bentson.
The family extends its heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Bahtia, BJ, Raquel, and Melissa from Harbor Hospice. Special appreciation to the doctors, nurses, and staff at PAM South East and Liberty Dialysis for their wonderful care. Lastly, thank you to Anna, Julie and Mari, the caregivers who filled in as family for us in our time of need.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a tax-deductible donation to the Harbor Hospice as it continues its wonderful compassionate care of community patients. Memorable gifts may be sent to Harbor Hospice 5606 N. Navarro, Suite 306, Victoria, Texas 77904.
Share words of comfort with the family at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Bond, teacher raises discussion heads to community forums (12)
- Letter: A grateful Texan (9)
- There is no equal (7)
- Letter: Detrimental socialist political schemes (4)
- Do you attend local political party meetings? (2)
- Jacquelyn Ann Marshall Gladney (2)
- Crossroads meat markets could see leaner profits ahead of holiday (1)
- Crocker and Hall will race in runoff election for District 3 Council seat (2)
- Humane society returns seized cattle to Goliad family (1)
- West grad Callaway sets higher goals after trip to NCAA Championships (1)
- Rudolph V. Adames (3)
- DONALD RAY MCDADE (1)
- Bauknight elected as Victoria's mayor, unofficial vote totals show (3)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.