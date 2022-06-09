Alyce Marie
Dyer-Hartman
NEW BRAUNFELS — Alyce Marie Dyer-Hartman, 83, of Victoria, TX, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on June 5, 2022 in New Braunfels, TX.
Alyce was born in Victoria, TX on November 4, 1938 to Frank Dyer and Audrey Brisco. She was married to the love of her life, Merlyn Hartman, for 20 years. The other love of her life was her beloved dog, Molly, who brought her such love and joy for over 17 years. Alyce and Merlyn were members of the Gold Wing Road Riders Association and enjoyed traveling, especially in the mountains of Nevada and Colorado. She retired from Union Carbide after 25 years but stayed active with the Carbide Retirees’ Steering Committee. She also loved singing in the choir at Grace Presbyterian Church. Alyce loved the color pink, loved dancing with Merlyn, “the best dance partner ever”, was a champion for all animals and was ALWAYS ready for a good verbal “banter” with those she loved.
Alyce is preceded in death by her father, Frank Dyer, her mother, Audrey Quinn, her dad, Jack Quinn and her husband, Merlyn Hartman.
Alyce is survived by her cousin, Bob Waida and his wife, Sandy, second cousins, Stacy Morgan (husband, Marc, and daughter, Kylie), Kim Collora (husband, Bud), and many loving friends. Pallbearers are “Carbiders” and members of the Gold Wing Road Riders Association: Bryan Nelson, David Ozuna, Glen Schrade, Glenn Schuck, Michael (BONES) Tordt, and Stephen Fuhrman.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 am Friday, June 10th at Rosewood Funeral Chapel with Pastor Dan Fultz of Grace Presbyterian Church officiating, and burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery. A reception will follow at Grace Presbyterian Church, hosted by the Congregational Care Committee. For those who choose, you are welcome to wear pink or a shade of pink in honor of Alyce.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Music Ministry of Grace Presbyterian Church, 3604 N. Ben Jordan, Victoria, TX 77901, or Adopt A Pet 8215 Houston Highway, Victoria, TX, 77901.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
The family of Alyce wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Zoey Franklin, and all the nurses and the entire staff at The Blake at New Braunfels, for their extraordinary love and care for Alyce the last months of her life. You brought her so much joy, and the family is eternally grateful.
