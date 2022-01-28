Alysandra Drake Bezovie
GONZALES — Beloved wife, mother, and granny, Alysandra “Alice” Horobec Drake Bezovie passed away peacefully in her sleep on January 24, 2022, at the age of 98. “Alice,” as she was known, was born April 28, 1923 in Mundare, Alberta, Canada to parents George Ivan and Marie Ropchan Horobec. Alice grew up on the family farm and boarded with a family in Andrew, Alberta to finish high school. She then moved to Edmonton, Alberta where she met Curtis Lee Drake who was serving in the United States Army Air Corp. Alice and Curtis married on August 25, 1945, and Curtis brought his bride back to his home state of Texas. They lived in Gonzales and later built a house in Waelder for their growing family.
During their 44 years of marriage, Alice and Curtis celebrated the birth of their two daughters and son, Phyllis Marie, Lydia Lea, and Curtis Lee, Jr. Between raising three children and caring for Curtis during a lengthy illness, Alice worked for Miller’s Store and the City of Waelder for many years.
While visiting family in Alberta after Curtis’s passing and Alice’s retirement, Alice attended a school reunion and had a chance encounter with a school friend from Edmonton, George Bezovie. Both Alice and George had been widowed and found comfort in a long-distance friendship that resulted in marriage on May 23, 1992 in Edmonton, Alberta. Alice and George regularly traveled between their two homes in order to enjoy the best seasons Canada and Texas had to offer.
Alice was preceded in death by her parents, George and Marie Horobec, husbands, Curtis Drake and George Bezovie, sisters Phyllis Mitchell, Florence Lipsey, Jeanie Hood, brothers, Peter Horobec, Wasyl Horobec, Elias Horobec, George Horobec, Nick Horobec, William “Bill” Horobec, Tom Horobec, Michael Horobec, and son-in-law, Thomas Robinson.
She is survived by her children Phyllis Robinson, Lydia (John) Ondrias, and Curtis (Connie) Drake; grandchildren who affectionately called her “Granny”: Michelle Ondrias, Robin Robinson (Larry) Kapavik, Steven (Shaunna) Ondrias, Kara Robinson (Steve) Fino, Darren (Candace) Drake, and Weston Drake; great-grandchildren Kaselyn Ondrias, Joseph Kapavik, Layton Ondrias, Thomas Fino, Phillip Kapavik, Drake Kapavik, Alysandra Fino, Audrey Fino, and Lauren Howard.
Alice’s life will be remembered with a funeral service and burial at Thompsonville Community Cemetery on Friday, January 28 at 11am. Pallbearers will be Steven Ondrias, Darren Drake, Weston Drake, Joseph Kapavik, Thomas Fino, Phillip Kapavik, Drake Kapavik, and Alan Walker.
Friends may leave their condolences to the family by visiting www.seydlerhillfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be sent to Thompsonville Community Cemetery. Services are under the care and direction of Seydler-Hill Funeral Home.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Scarce supply of products means empty shelves (20)
- A self fulfilling prophecy (8)
- Don't reboot .....Vote (4)
- Shiner ranked in state baseball poll (2)
- Health Corner: HPV and informed decisions (2)
- Letter: A woman’s right to choose (2)
- Blotter: Victoria man arrested on unlawful carrying of weapon and other charges (2)
- Are you worried about the power going out during the cold weather this week? (2)
- Justices seem sympathetic to Cruz in campaign finance case (1)
- Paxton serves public; it has a right to his Jan. 6 contacts (1)
- Juanita Scott (1)
- Dennis Basaldua (3)
- Letter: District 27 needs the leadership of A.J. Louderback in Congress (1)
- Gloria R. Trevino (1)
- Rex and Dorothy Easley (1)
- Donald T. Angerstein (1)
- Olivia J. Pesina (1)
- Guest column: Proposed repairs to Stroman are stop gap, not long term solutions (1)
- Bible verse - Isaiah Isa.13:1-2; quote by E. O. Wilson (1)
- MATTIE MCADAMS CARPENTER (1)
Online Poll
Have you ever stepped on a Lego barefoot?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.