Our beloved Mother, Amalia Olivarez Valdez was called home, Wednesday, August 13th, 2020. She joins her loving husband, Ernesto Quintanilla Valdez, and was surrounded by her loving children as she went home in peace. Amalia was well known for her boldness, tenacity and sassy sense of humor. She was a true fashionista, perfectly made up and adorned in her favorite jewels from sunrise to sunset. Her cooking can only be described as legendary.
Amalia and Ernesto were married January 20th, 1947, they immigrated from Tamanlipas, Mexico and became American citizens in 1997. They worked tirelessly for their new life, and their legacy will forever be carried by the beautiful family they built together. Amalia was preceded in death by her parents, Jose Lopez and Lazara Olivarez Lopez; sister, Angelica and brother, Arturo; and her loving devoted husband of 60 years, Ernesto Quintanilla Valdez in 2006.
Amalia is survived by her children, Javier Valdez, George (Koke) Valdez, Estela Valdez, Ernesto Valdez, Jr., Irma Garcia, Yolanda Morehead, and Diana Acosta, along with her ten grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and countless family and friends.
Amalia's immediate family has chosen to have a private ceremony but wants to offer their heartfelt appreciation for all the love and support from extended family and friends.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
