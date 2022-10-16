AMANCIO Rangel
VICTORIA — Amancio Rangel, age 90 passed away Monday, October 10, 2022. He was born April 8, 1932, in Runge to the late John Rangel and Ynosencia Regalado.
Amancio worked many years at Bass Concrete and Safety Railways, from which he also retired from. He was a very loving and caring dad. He was a second father to his grandchildren, that he loved dearly. He was known as the man sitting under the carport, drinking his coffee, and reading the newspaper, waving at everyone that passed by. He lived a full life and was loved by many.
He is survived by his daughters, Alicia R. Suarez of Houston, Diana Rodriguez of Victoria, and Teresa Marie Rangel of Waco; and son, Albert Rangel (Edid) of Victoria.
He is also survived by 16 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his wife, parents, Wilfida Rangel, parents, his sister, Celia Zamora, and brother, Emilio Mendoza.
Pallbearers will be Michael Rangel, Jose I. Suarez Jr., Jacob Rangel, Larry Mendoza, Allen Rojas, and Isaiah Leary. Honorary pallbearer will be Vince Soto, Joe Mendoza, Eric Herrera, Cristian Altamira, and Rudy Delagarza Jr.
Visitation will begin Monday, October 17, 2022, 5pm at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home with a Rosary to be recited at 6pm. Visitation will continue Tuesday, October 18, 2022, 8:15am at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 9am. Burial to follow at Runge Latin Cemetery.
Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home Victoria, 361-575-3211.
