Amanda Marie Gomez
VICTORIA — Amanda Marie Gomez passed away April 26, 2022 at the age of 40. She was born November 26, 1981 in Yoakum, Texas.
Visitation will be held Friday, April 29, 2022 from 2:00 - 6:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria with a prayer service to follow at 6:00 pm.
She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Olga and Joe Mendoza.
Amanda is survived by her mother and step father Josephine and Charles Farias; her companion Diana Johnson and her sister Miranda Farias and her fiance Alec Castillo as well as her nieces and nephews she adored, Cameryn Castillo, Cayson Castillo, Carlee Castillo, Coltyn Castillo, Crew Castillo and Creed Castillo.
Amanda was a loving companion, daughter, sister and aunt. She enjoyed music, especially George Strait, singing and dancing. She will be missed by all who loved her.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.

