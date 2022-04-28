Amanda Marie Gomez
VICTORIA — Amanda Marie Gomez passed away April 26, 2022 at the age of 40. She was born November 26, 1981 in Yoakum, Texas.
Visitation will be held Friday, April 29, 2022 from 2:00 - 6:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria with a prayer service to follow at 6:00 pm.
She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Olga and Joe Mendoza.
Amanda is survived by her mother and step father Josephine and Charles Farias; her companion Diana Johnson and her sister Miranda Farias and her fiance Alec Castillo as well as her nieces and nephews she adored, Cameryn Castillo, Cayson Castillo, Carlee Castillo, Coltyn Castillo, Crew Castillo and Creed Castillo.
Amanda was a loving companion, daughter, sister and aunt. She enjoyed music, especially George Strait, singing and dancing. She will be missed by all who loved her.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Guest column: Communication Corner: Professors are not stereotypes (22)
- Heads up high Democrats (12)
- Have you decided on the Nebraska GOP gubernatorial primary? (2)
- Lodie Runnels, Jr. (2)
- Danielle Williams, Victoria's new economic development director, has plans for downtown (2)
- 2 seriously injured in Victoria intersection crash, driver failed to yield (1)
- Best chicken fried steak: Double J Eatery (1)
- Let voters decide how long council members serve (1)
- 14 proposed changes to city charter on May ballot (1)
- Letter: Support for Margaret Pruett’s reelection to VISD school board (1)
- Marie Curtis Flowers (1)
- Letter: Cloud voted against capping price of life-saving insulin (9)
- Phillip Arthur "Bubba" Goodwin (1)
- ADA ZIRJACKS SUTHERLAND (1)
- KENNETH MURLIN HARRIS (1)
- Which would you rather see more of in downtown Victoria? (1)
- DPS trooper works to raise autism awareness for his son (1)
Online Poll
Are you a birdwatcher?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.