Amanda Renee Johnson
VICTORIA — Amanda Renee Johnson entered into rest on Sunday, April 18, 2021 at the age of 38. She was born February 17, 1983 in Victoria, TX to the late Anselmo Rodriguez and Kelly Perales.
She is survived by her mother Kelly, her son Max, and daughter Kyler.
In addition to her father, Amanda is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Fernando and Tommie Rodriguez, paternal great grandmother Inez Rodriguez, maternal grandmother Beatrice Perales, maternal grandfather Ray Perales, and maternal great grandparents Lee and Lupe Falcon.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation to be held at Our Lady of Victory, 1309 E. Mesquite Lane, Victoria, TX on Monday, April 26, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Victory with Fr. Dalton, officiating. To watch the livestream of the service please visit OLVCathedral.org. To leave a comforting message, or to leave a fond memory please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.
A-Rod, you were so many wonderful things to so many wonderful people. You were beautiful, fierce, dedicated, strong, passionate, and to those that knew you best you were kind and loving. Your beautiful children were your world and you pushed them to be the best they could be in all aspects of life.
We would like to thank her work families, Hypd Supps/Dymnd Supps, Crossfit302, and Allstar Dance Academy.
“Alis volat propiis”
“She flies with her own wings”

Recommended For You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.