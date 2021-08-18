Amanda Rivera Baker
Amanda Rivera Baker
RICHMOND — Amanda Rivera Baker age 55, currently of Richmond TX, formally from Victoria was called home on August 12, 2021. Amanda was a beloved wife of 23 years to her husband Robbie and a devoted and loving mother to their daughter, Brooke Christine. She was born on August 6, 1966 to Ismael and Patsy (Petra) Rivera.
She was a 1984 graduate from Victoria High school. She received her Bachelors degree in 2002 in Business/Minor Accounting from the University of Houston Victoria. She was currently employed by Fort Bend ISD Career Technical Center. She was a very fun and outgoing, family oriented person. She never met a stranger. She will be deeply missed by family, friends and co-workers.
Amanda is survived by her dad; husband; daughter and son, Jake Baker (Meredith), grandsons; Jonah, Jeremiah, Jerico Baker. Also sisters, Patricia Rivera, Irma Hernandez (Alfredo), Gloria Gomez (Steve), Diana Guajardo (Mike); brother, Matthew Rivera (Michelle); brother-in-law, James Baker (Barbara); numerous nieces and nephews she loved dearly.
She was proceeded in death by her mother, Patsy (Petra) Rivera; mother-in-law, Laverne Vyvial Baker.
Funeral services will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church on August 19, 2021 at 10 AM.
Arrangements are being conducted by Rosewood Funeral home
Private services will be held at a later date at Memory Gardens Cemetery.

