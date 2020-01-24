AMBER DAWN VILLARREAL PORT LAVACA - Amber Dawn Villarreal, 36, passed away on Tuesday, January 21st, 2020. Amber's family and friends will gather for visitation at Grace Funeral Chapel, 1604 W. Austin in Port Lavaca on Friday, January 24th from 6-8pm with a rosary to be recited at 7pm. Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of the Gulf, 415 West Austin, on Saturday, January 25th at 12pm with burial to follow at Olivia Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Bradley Hartl, Kevin Hartl, Shawn Hartl, Darren Hartl, Scott Hartl, Russell Hartl, Ryan Abraham, Tyler Abraham, Daryl Matula and Preston Matula. Amber was born February 7th, 1983. She graduated from Victoria College with an Associates degree in Business in 2006. Camille and Rylee were Amber's world. She loved to spend time with them especially their annual Mother's Day Getaway. She loved to shop, go on family vacations, spend time with her family, go on sister dates with her sister, Tracy, and spoil her nieces and nephew. She was a loving mother, daughter, sister and aunt. She will be greatly missed by all. Amber was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Alfonse and Agnes Hartl; paternal grandparents, Ascencion and Ramona Villarreal; uncles, Richard Hartl, Adam Villarreal, Luis Villarreal and Jim Copeland; and aunt, Theresa Hartl. Amber is survived by her parents, Karen and Darron Gann and Ernest Villarreal; daughters, Camille and Rylee Smith; sister, Tracy Janak (Jason); step-brother, John Mark Moeller (Chelsey Rhodes); nieces, Haleigh "Bug" Janak and Calliope "Pinkie" Moeller; nephew, Brantly "Boo" Janak; along with numerous other family members and friends. Memorial donations in Amber's memory for her children, Camille and Rylee, may be made to: Smith Scholarship Fund, C/O First National Bank, P.O. Drawer 7, Port Lavaca. Thoughts and memories may be shared online atwww.gracefuneralhome.net. Funeral arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home - Victoria.
