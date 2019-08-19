AMELIA L. HINOJOSA VICTORIA - Amelia L. Hinojosa, 92, of Victoria, passed away on August 17, 2019. She was born on July 10, 1927, in Bloomington, TX, to Guadalupe Loa and Maria Luisa Cardona Loa. She was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church and Santisma Trinidad. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Nicholas Hinojosa Sr.; sons, Nick Hinojosa Jr. (wife, Cathy), Robert Hinojosa (wife, Martha), Ernest Hinojosa (wife, Denise) of Victoria and Mark Hinojosa (wife, Keli) and daughter, Lydia Zamora (husband, Robert) of Corpus Christi; her brother, Willie Loa (wife, Elijia) of Corpus Christi; 13 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Amelia was preceded in death by her parents, sisters: Ruby Rodriguez, Natalia Loa and Ventura Gutierrez, and brothers: Raul, Rojerio, Reynaldo, Jesse, Fred, Fidel and Gil Loa. Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 5pm to 9pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7pm at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria. Continue visitation will begin Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 8:15am with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 9am at Holy Trinity Church. Burial to follow at San Jose Cemetery. Amelia overcame challenges in her life so that she could give back to her family and to her community. She lost her mother at the age of 3; her paternal grandmother, Virginia Villarreal, helped raise her while her father was sharecropping. She and her siblings learned to grow their own vegetables, fruits and livestock. She was the only one of the 12 children who graduated from high school, Patti Welder, in 1947. She was encouraged to get involved with the political process by her father, who would tell her "somos el partido de los pobres (We are all part of the poor)." During her life, Amelia has given herself for the benefit of others. While she put all of her support toward electing her husband, Nick, to the Commissioner's Court of Victoria County, she was a leader in her own right. She was instrumental in the founding of the Victoria Mexican American Chamber of Commerce, and was voted Business Person of the Year by the organization in 1979. She was also a long standing member of the League of Women Voters. She worked tirelessly for the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), as well as the Southwest Voter Registration Project. She was the chairwoman of the Victoria Democratic Party and started over four businesses in Victoria. Into her 90s she was still registering people to vote, as well as volunteering at the polls. From the daughter of a sharecropper to successful business woman, mother of five, and grandmother of 13; she was an inspiration. The family would like to extend our deepest gratitude to the Hospice of South Texas staff for their compassionate care. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria, 361-575-3212.
