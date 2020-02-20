AMELIA ANN PECINA VICTORIA - Amelia Ann Pecina, age 47 of Victoria passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020. She was born on April 18, 1972 in Port Lavaca to the late Willie Garcia Jr. and Amelia Lara Garcia. She is survived by her loving husband of 22 years Juan Pecina of Victoria; Goddaughters; Corey Liane Guajardo and Courtney DeloSantos; dog, Chacho; sisters, Gloria Ovalle of Victoria, Virginia Mireles of Port Lavaca, Mary Ann Carriles of Port Lavaca, Ofelia Garcia of Victoria, Betty Barrientes of Port Lavaca, Linda Villarreal of Port Lavaca and Olga Garcia of Victoria; brothers, Rudy Garcia of College Station, Willie Garcia III of Victoria, Julio Garcia of Port Lavaca, Lupe Garcia of College Station and David Joe Garcia of Victoria. She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Israel Garcia, Roger Garcia and David Garcia. Visitation will begin Friday, February 21, 2020 from 5 - 9pm with a rosary to be recited at 7pm at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria. Visitation will resume Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 9am - 11am at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Eddie Guajardo, Anthony Mireles, Julio Garcia Jr., Albert Joe Barrientes, Joe Pecina, and Arturo Pecina. Honorary Pallbearers will be Michael Ovalle and Brandon Garcia. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria, 361-575-3212.
